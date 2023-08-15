Verstappen higher and higher

The period of great form he is experiencing Max Verstappen in recent seasons he is simply stunning, and the road to conquer the third consecutive world title is now the right one. Boasting a total of 10 wins this season, which also contributed to Red Bull’s 12 consecutive victories, the Dutchman holds a 125-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez, who is 2nd in the standings, and all this after 12 GP disputed.

Comparing numbers

At the age of 25, Verstappen has racked up 45 wins in 175 races held, e 27 pole positions; decidedly lower numbers than those achieved by Lewis Hamiltonauthor of ben 103 wins and 104 starts at pole, the last of which obtained in the recent Hungarian GP. And yet, despite the differences, the records of the seven-time world champion could one day be reached or even surpassed by Red Bull’s #1, at least according to the opinion of Johnny Herbert.

Records are meant to be broken

The Briton, former teammate of Michael Schumacher in Benetton and climbed to the top step of the podium three times in the 90s, in fact believes that the Dutchman has all the qualities to be able to overtake his rival, moreover after interrupting interrupted his dominance in F1 in 2021: “Max is a once-in-a-generation talent – declared the former pilot a King Casino Bonuses – there is always an individual who arrives and who is better than the previous one, despite technological advances. Max will do better than Lewis, just as Hamilton did better than Michael Schumacher and the latter with Senna. Everything just evolves. Max has grown a lot as a driver. He doesn’t fly off into the distance, he notices the situation and does what he has to do. This is the change from the old Max. For this reason, I still don’t see anyone who can reach the same level as Red Bull. A bad day for Max was second place. Now a bad day for him is the first!”.