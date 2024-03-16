I heard a very dear friend say that today we suffer from a severe myopia in relation to future time, which reaches signs of future anemia. All in MexicoWe, or almost all of us, give a lot of importance to what is urgent. The short term dominates decision-making of all kinds, in all human spheres, and most of what we do and plan in the future. medium and long term They are very rarely considered.

Although, since the times of the cave there has been an attempt to anticipate the future, which has always interested humanity. Or perhaps, don't the above confirm the existence of shamans, fortune tellers, wizards and witches, crystal balls, esoteric cards that tell fortunes, etc.?

All these inconsistencies in predicting the future, they have been nothing more than that: inconsistencies. Same as from 1998, they ceased to be, with the emergence of a landmark book, whose author Alvin Toffler, (The First Futurist), titled The shock of the future. Likewise, in that year he said: “in the few years that separate us from the 20th century, millions of ordinary, psychologically normal people will suffer a sudden collision with the future.” This phrase struck me at that moment, and I noted on the “back cover” of the same book, the following: “to check what is stated here after 30 years.” If God gives me life, I plan to do a test, once the previous promise is fulfilled. For this reason, I will read it again and compare what was anticipated and what happened in these thirty years. Since I read this book in 2000, I have six years left to fulfill my promise.

In Mexico, Toffler-type exercises have been conspicuous by their absence for a long time, which is why today I am encouraged to touch on the topic because I came across two other texts on the subject: I. “The physics of the future ”, How Science Will Determine the Future of Humanity and Our Daily Lives in the 22nd Century by Michio Kaku. And, II. “Sucker Punch”. Understand the 12 technological forces that will shape our future. by Kevin Kelly.

It is healthy to note, and give credit to the different authors, such as Octavio Paz, Jorge Castañeda, Héctor Aguilar Camín, Guillermo Gándara and Francisco Javier Osorio Vera, who have written about Mexico's anchorage in the past and our lack of imagination to reinvent and build futures. We carry a lot of weight, which makes us give up creating new futures to become slaves of history. The very essence of complete planning, without a doubt, is an intelligent and committed exploration of a better future.

I am deeply sorry to say that, in these current unfortunate times, the so-called “fourth transformation”, have been characterized by being times of regression that have turned Mexico into a wasteland and desolate territory empty of promising futures that contribute to the generation of strategic visions of better alternatives. This is why it is necessary to incorporate foresight as an alternative to planning our future, in these times of crisis and uncertainty.

To be continue…

