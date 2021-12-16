If you’re working together, the kitchen is a good place to discuss major dilemmas. “We were in the kitchen, she and I”, wrote the poet Martinus Nijhoff in the poem ‘Impasse’, in which he writer’s block mentions. The same kitchen-in-the-morning intimacy can be found in the strip that artist and theater maker Gerrie Hondius recently shared on Instagram – although it is about a different creative struggle.

While doing breakfast and going through the day, she suddenly wants to make the world smell like shit when she sees a postcard by painter Toulouse-Lautrec on the fridge. She really should start drawing again, better than that painter with his ‘color box’.

But yes, that New Year’s resolution is smothered in everyday worries – as it is with New Year’s resolutions – and Hondius’ casual, fast drawing style fits in well with that. It led to a book about Hondius’ drive for action with the appropriate title Always everything.

The futility of the Great Striving is already served at breakfast in this strip. The moaning partner is hit perfectly. And the strip’s just-out-of-bed morning hair, in dressing gown, seems to refer to Toulouse-Lautrec’s beautiful paintings of women in bed. With messy hair.