Poor Yamcha, who would want to merge with him? Well, it turns out that the despised character of dragonball Yes, he came to merge with nothing more and nothing less than the prince of the sayajin himself. Vegeta and Yamcha merged for the first time in the video game Dragon Ball Fusion giving life to Yamta with the help of a Capsule Corporation device called the Metamo Ring.

The Metamo Ring was created for the participants of the Most powerful tournament in martial arts. As usual, the name Yamta take the start of Yamcha and the last syllable of Vegeta.

Yamta keep the face of Vegeta with the characteristic battle scars of Yamcha. Her hair is a simple combination of the wild long hair of Yamcha with spiky hair up Vegetatogether with the prominent forehead of Vegeta. He maintains the uniform of the Turtle School of Yamchabut also acquires a short-sleeved blue T-shirt that resembles the training suit of Vegeta. Yamta wears long-sleeved wrist cloths and the distinctive metamo ring that all EX-Fusions use to stay fused together. Yamta also has a tail, as this version is a fusion of Yamcha and Vegeta of the vegeta saga.

Via: Dragon Ball Wiki