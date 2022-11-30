Wrath of the titans: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

This evening, Wednesday 30 November 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 the fury of the titans, a 2012 film directed by Jonathan Liebesman, sequel to the 2010 Clash of the titans, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film begins with Zeus explaining that, following the deeds of his son Perseus, men have stopped praying to the gods and that, with the gradual loss of their powers, every act they have done in the previous millennia is undergoing a slow and inexorable decay. Here is what is happening to the walls of Tartarus, the prison in which the titans and other mythological monsters are locked up. Ten years after the monstrous Kraken’s defeat, Perseus attempts to live a quieter life in a fishing village, raising his ten-year-old son, Elios, alone after his beloved Io dies. One evening, however, Zeus goes to his son and informs him that, due to the cessation of men’s prayers in favor of the gods, the power of the latter is faltering and that this entails the destruction of their works, including Tartarus. For this reason, Zeus asks Perseus for his help: the king of the gods must in fact go to that place to meet Hades together with Poseidon and Ares and, despite being accompanied by the god of the sea and the god of war, he would also like to receive the support of demigod: the latter however refuses and Zeus is forced to go to Tartarus alone, however giving his mortal son, by means of a dream, a taste of what awaits them once the prison is destroyed.

In Tartarus the father of the gods meets Poseidon and Ares and shortly after the three reach Hades, who however, instead of agreeing to collaborate, attacks the brothers who are treacherously attacked by the god of war, who attacks his father by stunning him, while Poseidon , badly wounded, is forced to flee. Taking Zeus prisoner, Hades frees some chimeras on Earth, and one of them attacks the village of Perseus, who, after defeating her, goes to the temple of the gods to communicate with his father. Here he finds instead Poseidon who informs him of the situation and asks him to free Zeus with the help of his son, the demigod Agenor, who was supposed to lead him to the “fallen god”. After which the god dies in front of his nephew, handing him his trident.

Wrath of the titans: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Wrath of the Titans, but what’s the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sam Worthington: Perseus

Liam NeesonZeus

Ralph Fiennes: Hades

Danny Huston – Poseidon

Rosamund PikeAndromeda

Édgar Ramírez: Ares

Bill Nighy: Hephaestus

Toby KebbellAgenore

John Bell: Helios

Lily JamesKorrina

Alejandro NaranjoMantius

Freddy DrabbleApollo

Kathryn CarpenterAthena

Streaming and TV

Where to see Wrath of the Titans on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 30 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.