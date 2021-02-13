The social leader and reference of the Tupac Amaru Milagro Sala movement considered this Saturday that the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to ratify her prison sentence is part of the “lawfare” and complained because “the national government He was a little soft“and because the detained Kirchnerists will continue” to be hostages until Alberto Fernández stops being squeezed. “

“This that they return to ratify the sentence to two years (in prison) for me is called lawfare and not because they want to victimize me, simply because the judicial war between the national government and the Supreme Court was armed,” he said.

Followed, he took the opportunity to renew his criticism against the administration of the Casa Rosada: “The national government has been a bit soft, and I take charge of what I am saying.”

“A little soft because as it takes it backs up. Yes they would have done what they did in Bolivia, when (Luis Alberto) Arce was able to assume that today we are talking about another Justice. When I say this it is because when Arce came to the government he took out all the corruption, imprisoned all those who worked against the democratic government of Evo Morales and today he recovered true democracy, “he added.

In addition, she considered that she and the former officials detained such as Amado Boudou are “hostages” in the “fight between the national government and the Supreme Court.”

“We are going to continue being hostages until Alberto Fernández and company stop being squeezed. I say it very clearly, “he lashed out.

Sala took advantage of the opening of his program on Radio El Uncover to criticize the decision of the Supreme Court and also complain because “in Argentina, after the government of (Mauricio) Macri we are still doubting whether we are going to put those who stole everything in prison The companies were privatized, the International Monetary Fund robbed them, the ones who did big business with the dollars. ”

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court of Justice signed a sentence of two years in prison for threats to policemen issued against Sala, in the framework of the well-known case as “Cause of the Panties”, in which she had initially been acquitted.

This is a case in which the leader of the Tupac Amaru Group was accused of call a police station and threaten the police to abort a procedure against another social leader.

The main elements on which the file was based were the statements of the allegedly threatened police officers and the record that they themselves left in a journal of the police station.

The highest court upheld the sentence by rejecting the complaint resources that the leader of the Tupac Amaru Group had presented against the sentence against him.

“The appellant has not satisfied the collection required to demonstrate the direct and immediate relationship of the alleged federal issue with what was effectively resolved,” the judges maintained when rejecting the complaint filed by the defense of the Chamber.

The facts tried occurred in October 2014, when María Belén Vargas denounced that another woman sold underwear stolen from her mother at a fair in the capital of Jujuy, but it was she who was arrested.

At the request of Vargas’s mother, Milagro Sala interceded to have her released, an opportunity in which, according to police commissioner Angela Cabero with the sponsorship of lawyers close to Morales, he threatened over the phone to “blow up the police station.”

