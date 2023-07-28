The phenomenon of Barbie The film has caused a great media and commercial impact throughout the world that has spread to a very wide range of articles or activities that goes far beyond movie theaters and it is expected that the pink trend will be around for most of the summer

In the midst of such euphoria, it is worth noting the presence and influence that the successful franchise of mattel has had in the sector of video gamemore than 40 releases for different platforms, so we will review some of his most iconic productions.

Barbie (1984 – Commodore 64): The first game of the famous doll was a simulator in which the protagonist was preparing to have various outings with Ken, such as going to the pool, playing tennis or taking a ride in the car.

Lost Wolf of Jenny (1987 – NES): A platform experience that only saw the light of day in Japan, when the company Takara lost the official Barbie license, so the protagonist was named Jenny and Ken was renamed Jeff.

Barbie Fashion Designer (1996 – PC): The purpose of this interactive experience was to be able to dress Barbie in different ways. The product included real fabric to make tangible outfits for the dolls.

Barbie Storymaker (1997 – PC): This title was created by the Mattel software studio and consisted of developing your own Barbie film. The CD format offered great technical possibilities for that time.

Barbie Magic Genie Bottle (2000 – PC): Without a doubt, it is one of the most striking interactive experiences of this license, since the game brought a bottle that could be connected to the computer and as it was shaken, various gems were activated.

Detective Barbie: The Mystery Cruise (2000 – PlayStation): The player’s mission was to infiltrate a cruise ship to discover the stolen artworks, collecting testimonials from the passengers.

Barbie: Explorer (2001 – PlayStation): In the purest style of Lara CroftBarbie traveled to the jungles of Africa to recover the pieces of a magic mirror, having to avoid traps and solve multiple puzzles.

Barbie Beach Vacation (2001 – PC): The most famous doll in the world enjoyed her vacation with various mini games on the beach. The production was carried out by Krome Studiosresponsible for various installments of Spyro the Dragon.

Secret Agent Barbie (2001 – Game Boy Advance): A 2D platform adventure with an allusion to Prince of Persiawhere you had to follow clues to recover the lost crown jewels.

Barbie Horse Adventures: Riding Camp (2008 – Multiplatform): Experience focused on horseback riding to complete various missions of both the main story and secondary.

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009 – Wii and Nintendo DS): Based on the movie of the same name, WayForward Technologies offered us a great platform adventure with elements of metroidvania.

Barbie: Groom and Glam Pups (2013 – Nintendo 3DS): An adaptation that had previously come out on Wii and Nintendo DS, which was only marketed in Canada. This puppy simulator is the most expensive game in the Nintendo 3DS catalogue, surpassing $4,000 US dollars.

Barbie has been around since 1959 and it came to revolutionize the world of toys, turning it into an icon that has crossed borders. In the video game industry, the famous doll has had very entertaining experiences which unfortunately went unnoticed because they were considered a product only for followers of the brand.