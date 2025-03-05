The war tensions around Ukraine and the changes of opinion of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, with respect to the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) have caused a change in the correlation of forces predominant in European indices in recent years. Of a winning bench after the end of the decade of negative types by the European Central Bank (ECB), in just a few weeks everything has turned to military defense and technology companies.

A crisis situation with the shadow of Russia as the great growing threat to the old continent that has led to a value like Indra to become the most upward title of the entire Ibex 35 so far this year with a accumulated advance of 44.3%, even ahead of the Sabadell Bank (44.1%), the Santander Bank (38.6%) and the BBVA (35.7%). The national selective adds an advance in the nearly three months ranging from 2025 of just over 14 percentage points despite the Logista and Rovi ballast, which accumulate 6.2% and 14.6% setbacks, respectively. At the global level, the European Sector Index of Aerospace and Defense, the European Stoxx Total Market Aerospace & Defense is revalued just over 32% so far this year.

A few days ago, the company presided by Ángel Escribano – who is quoting at historical maximums – received the Back of UBS that raised the objective price up to 26 euros per sharecompared to the previous 22.25 euros, which gives it a bullish potential of just over 9% compared to current contribution levels.

The main reason after this change of opinion by the Helvetic investment firm is the perspective of increasing military expenditure by European nations, especially after the celebration of the London Summit of last weekend and the presentation of the European Commission Plan to rearm the community nations contemplated by the mobilization of up to 800,000 million euros with at least 100,000 million from the community budget and a credit line of up to 2,000 million up to 2,000 million up to 2,000 million additional of the European Investment Bank.

At European level, Indra homologues are not having a bad performance in what they have been. The German Rheinmetall accumulates a revaluation since January 1 of just over 94.7%, while the Italian Leonardo does the same in the 73%environment and the French Thales about 77.6%.

China’s rebound and Dax

With everything and with it, the Hang Seng is already the second most bullish index globally so far this year with a gain of just over 2.8%, only exceeded by the German Dax that a revaluation of 3.5% is recorded to the heat of Rheinmetall, the automobile and the constitutional reform recently agreed between the SPD and the CDU to allow a cost of expenditure of 500,000 million euros and that this cannot be stopped by the ‘debt brake’.