The Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskihe received a anger from his American counterpart, Donald Trumpwhen he attended the White House in the framework of the negotiations between the US and Russia to end the conflict. Zelenski had arrived in Washington to sign a critical mineral agreement in exchange for the US to continue financing Ukraine so he can continue defending himself.

The failure of the conversations flourished in the form of a trifulca between JD Vance, US vice president and Trump against the head of the Ukrainian executive. The guest was thrown out of bad ways, as described by David Alandete, ABC correspondent in Washington.

The international press has collected what happened in the White House, whose messages in the American media range from “the fury boil in the oval dispatch” to “take Zelenski from here”, while in Europe there is more talk about “screams and rupture” or that “great fracture.”

USA

Covered in the US



The Washington Post, The New York Post and The New York Times





The American media open their covers with the heated discussion between Trump and Zelenski: the ‘The Washington Post’ titled by “The fury boils in the oval office, the world is surprised” while ‘The New York Times’ “Trump and Vance scold Zelenski in a fight.” The counterpoint is put by the ‘The New York Post’ that he has titled for a word game where he loads against the Ukrainian president: “Get the Zel Out (takes Zelenski out of here in Spanish)” And adds: “The Ukrainian President was thrown and no agreement was signed after a disastrous meeting in the Oval office.”









Italy

Covered in Italy



the repubblica and correct the will be





Italy dawns with “Trump, ambush to Zelenski” in the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ and “Trump, screams and breakage with Zelenski” in the ‘Corriere della Sera’.

The reaction of the Italian press, before the dramatic confrontation between Trump and Zelenski, has been practically unanimous in the conviction of the US president, reports Ángel Gómez Fuentes, correspondent of ABC in Rome. In particular, highlights the editorial of the first Italian newspaper, El Corriere della Sera, evoking Hitler. It is signed by the renowned historian andRnesto Galli Della Loggiawith this headline: «This is not our America. We have reached a time change. It is demonstrated by yesterday’s confrontation between Trump and Zelenski ».

France

French media cover, ‘Le Figaro’



Figaro





The French media ‘Le Figaro’ says that “Donald Trump and the Europeans at the time of the great fracture.” Instead, the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ does not carry it on the cover.

United Kingdom

Covers in England



The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times





While the Labor Government of Keir Starmer He has shown his firm support to Zelenski to the detriment of his American partner, the British media point to the accusations of President Trump to his Ukrainian counterpart: “You are playing with the Third World War”, writes ‘The Guardian’ or “Make an agreement or we are out”, reflects ‘The Daily Telegraph’. The Times has opted for “collapsed in the oval office.”

Germany

German media covers



Bild, Faz and Süddeutsche Zeitung





From Germany, days after the February 23 elections and without a government formed yet, the leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, has urged to increase the expense in defense and separate himself from the US in the same way, has met with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who has offered his nuclear arsenal to defend Europe. After the Zelenski meeting with Trump less than a week of a summit in the EU by Ukraine, the newspaper ‘Bild’ reflects the departure of the Ukrainian president from the Oval Office: “Trump throws to Zelenski!” The ‘Frankfurter Allgemeine’ opts for “Trump: Zelenski runs the risk of a third World War” and the ‘Süddeutsche Zeitung’ title “scandal in the White House.”

Ukraine

Web covers of Ukrainian media



The Kyiv Independent and Kyiv Post





The Ukrainian media reflect the outcome of the highest level conversations between Zelenski and the president of the USA ‘The Kyiv Independent’ carries on the cover an editorial entitled «A President has just missed respect for the United States in the Oval Office. It wasn’t Zelenski ». They also warn that the head of the Ukrainian Executive is traveling to London, where he will meet with Prime Minister Starmer and, later, will attend the Summit of International Leaders to be held in the United Kingdom. For its part, the ‘Kyiv Post’ has on the cover that “the help of the US to Ukraine may end with Trump and Vance’s anger.”