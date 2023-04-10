Al Fayha after stopping Al Nassr posted a photo of its captain playing chess with CR7, mimicking the Louis Vuitton advertisement with Messi and the Portuguese, getting 2.5 million views

When he arrived in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo must have thought that winning the Saudi Premier League title would not be that complicated. He after all he had signed with Al Nassr, a squadron. True, the last three titles have been won by city rivals Al Hilal, where there are rumors (increasingly insistently) that Leo Messi may arrive in the summer but the predictions were all for him. Instead, things got complicated in the last 4 days, with the defeat against Al Ittihad, now first with 3 points over Al Nassr, and yesterday’s draw at Al Fayha, eleventh in the standings with 28 points less of Rudi Garcia’s troop.

And it is precisely this small feat of the team based in Al Majma’ah, a town with less than 100,000 souls that plays in a stadium that seats only 7,000 that has unleashed the social irony. See also They denounce sexist comments from the top leader of French football

the tweet — Al Fayha has in fact tweeted a photo with its captain, Sami Al-Khaibari, sitting in front of CR7 while playing chess on a Louis Vuitton briefcase, a parody of the famous advertising campaign in which the Portuguese is however challenging Messi. In half a day, even 2 and a half million views were reached, for an account that has only 95,576 followers. An extraordinary media hit for the small club. The writing under the tweet was equally eloquent: “Checkmate”.

rage cr7 — Cristiano had at least three chances to score. In the 68th minute, his shot fell into the hands of goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who then kissed the ball. Shortly thereafter two more conclusions finished over the crossbar. The team mate, the Brazilian Anderson Talisca, did no better. At the triple whistle CR7 appeared very angry, tearing off the captain’s armband. “The result is bad we were hoping for – commented Garcia – We are disappointed with the performance of the players. I had asked him to repeat the performance seen against Al Adalah (won 5-0), but it didn’t happen”. Curiosity: the best player of Al Fayha? Aleksandar Trajkovski, the Macedonian who eliminated us in the world playoffs… With 7 days to go, Al Nassr, who have not won the title since 2019, remain 3 points behind Al Ittihad as mentioned and will challenge the champions on Tuesday 18 in charge of Al Hilal in a match that could decide the season. See also Uefa and Conmebol inaugurate joint headquarters in London; Ramón Jesurún, present

