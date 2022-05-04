The leak of a draft that shows the majority opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning the decision in the case of Roe v. Wade (who legalized abortion in the country in 1973) provoked a violent reaction among the American pro-abortion left on Tuesday (3). Protests by angry abortionists were recorded throughout the day, as the country’s President Joe Biden promised a “response” to what he called a “continuous attack on abortion and reproductive rights”. In the Senate, Democrats announced that they will force a vote for lawmakers to publicly take a stand on the issue. The proposal is to pass a law that would protect abortion across the country, ending reliance on court decisions.

Even without a sufficient majority to take the measure forward, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised, during a speech, to put the legislation to a vote, albeit symbolic. “We will vote to protect women’s right to choose, and every American citizen will see which side every senator is on,” the New York senator declared.

Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate (half the senators and Vice President Kamala Harris’s vote for resolutions in the event of a tie), and passage of legislation with these characteristics would require a broader majority of 60 votes. .

“Congress must pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there isn’t, we must end the obstruction to pass with 50 votes,” Independent Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted.

The President of the United States also called on citizens to go to the polls in the November legislative elections and vote for candidates in favor of the right to abortion, in order to advance federal legislation in Congress that protects this issue from the courts.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

In a speech at a conference on Tuesday, the US vice president vowed to “fight with everything we have” so that abortion is not overthrown in the country. “How dare they try to deny women their rights and freedoms? ?” replied Harris, in testimony reproduced by the Associated Press.

protests

In New York, more than a thousand people protested against the Supreme Court’s possible annulment of the right to abortion in the United States. The demonstration, led by state attorney Letitia James, was convened by several pro-abortion organizations and promoted on social media by former Democratic Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

The crowd carried banners calling for “abortion on demand and no apology,” as well as homemade signs that read “Never again,” “Abortion is health,” and “Take your vetoes out of our bodies.”

At the time, James revealed that he “proudly joined Planned Parenthood” and had an abortion while working at City Hall. She cried out against Judge Samuel Alito, author of the leaked draft: “I will not allow him to dictate to me or anyone else how to use my body.”

Another 1,000 or so people rallied outside the Supreme Court in Washington, demanding that Congress codify abortion law to eliminate reliance on case law. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the 2020 Democratic primary candidate, delivered an impassioned surprise speech this morning in front of protesters, in which she lamented for poor women who will not be able “to afford a plane ticket to states where abortion is allowed.”

In the afternoon, heated discussions and tense scenes were recorded, such as that of several girls who insulted and covered with their posters an elderly anti-abortion woman, who ran up the steps shouting “Don’t kill the children”.

According to the Associated Press, a police officer was injured in Los Angeles in a melee during protests by a pro-abortion group. Local authorities reported that approximately 250 people were marching in the city when some protesters threw rocks and bottles at a police officer.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said an officer was hit with a baton. There were no reports of arrests. A tactical police alert has been declared across the city following a Tuesday night clash near downtown Pershing Square.

Abortion “Sanctuary”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to “protect” the right to abortion in the state Constitution, in anticipation of a possible US Supreme Court decision to the contrary at the federal level. Newson and most lawmakers in California, a Democratic-majority state, intend to take advantage of the midterm elections in November to include in the vote a constitutional amendment that protects abortion in their territory.

“California will not stand by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many fought for is erased,” Newsom said in a statement also signed by the state’s House and Senate leaders. Progressives have enough majority in both houses to introduce the amendment issue in the Nov. 8 elections.

California, the most populous US territory with 39 million people, is one of the most permissive states on abortion, although it is not directly protected in its Constitution and its regulation is framed in a personal privacy amendment introduced in 1972. Many women travel to the state to terminate their pregnancies from other territories in the country where restrictive laws have been passed, such as in Texas and Mississippi.

Newsom already proposed other abortion agendas in December last year, with the aim of turning California into a “sanctuary” for women in the United States who cannot access their states.

(With EFE Agency)