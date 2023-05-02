Maurizio Landini shoots against the government on the precariousness of work, yet forgets the role of his union

Maurizio Landini he’s the vengeful type. He had tied it to his finger for the convocation of April 30 which had ruined yet another bridge and above all he experienced yesterday’s Council of Ministers in which he was approved the fundamental work decree as an insufferable personal insult done to him by Giorgia Meloni.

The May 1st it is sacred, it is only his stuff and politics must not steal the show. And so, at the first useful opportunity, he fired at zero point, from Potenza. So putting on his goggles, spitting on his thumbs, he caressed the trigger and fired, but he didn’t hit the target: “The method cannot be that of being called, after four months, on Sunday evening when they have already decided. If we want to give our country and Europe a future, we need to have a project, a strategy. And this is not happening. Today ours is a Republic based on exploitation, on precariousness and poverty. There is a need to make a battle”.

But the question, actually quite simple, is: but he, the CGIL, the trade unions, the trimurti, where cabbage were when In all these years of friendly governments has the precariousness of work become stellar? Perhaps the furious Maurizio has forgotten the primary task that the trade unions should have and that is protect workers and not just their members.

