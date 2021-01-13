“Polemic lawyer. Peronist. A hardened reader. Exorcist of garden gnomes. The dogs ate the chair”, as defined by Graciana Peñafort in her Twitter account, where this Wednesday she discarded all her fury against Justice for endorsing the prosecutor’s appeal Carlos Stornelli in the case that investigates illegal espionage and extortion, and that is carried out by the judge of Dolores Alejo Ramos Padilla.

“SONS OF A GREAT WHORE Comodoro Py’s Cassation Chamber …. In January 2018 these cretins did not deign to open the fair for Hector Timerman who was dying, pieces of shit. And now they open it to Stornelli, that as far as he is in good health and free, “wrote Peñafort.

Peñafort’s furious message

But Peñafort was wrong and then deleted your message. “I rectify my bitch. The fair was given to Stornelli by the Chamber of Mar de Plata, Cassation has not yet been issued, “he clarified.

The lawyer who leads the defense of the detained former Vice President Amado Boudou and who also advises Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the Senate, where the General Directorate of Legal Affairs leads, expressed all her anger at the decision of the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata , which this Wednesday granted, due to the “institutional gravity” of the case, appeals filed against the partial confirmation of the prosecution to the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli.

I rectify my bitch. The fair was authorized to Stornelli by the Chamber of Mar de Plata, Cassation has not yet been issued. – Graciana Peñafort (@gracepenafort) January 13, 2021

“In those days of January 2018 I only came across a decent and humane judge. His name was Sergio Torres and he was the one who granted Timerman’s release on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

Later, he even had a meeting with Matías Balbuena, another lawyer and law professor, who was encouraged to question his message about Torres’ performance and said: “The judge is decent and humane when he does what I want …”.

“You’re wrong, Matias, it was decent and humane because he saw that Hector was dying. It was all proven in the file,” replied Peñafort and Balbuena insisted: “But won’t it be too much to deny decency and humanity to all the other magistrates? I don’t want to be picky, but would have chosen another term: compassionate, perhaps. “

Faced with this, Boudou’s lawyer challenged him: “Take a walk around Commodore Py with someone dying of cancer and then tell me. “

Peñafort was pronounced like this after the ruling of the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata in favor of Stornelli. With this decision, the appeals filed against decisions of the last December 11 of the Mar del Plata Appeals Court will reach the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, according to resolutions to which Télam had access.

The partial confirmation of the prosecution with preventive detention was also appealed for the false lawyer Marcelo D Alessio detained for one of the acts of illegal espionage and attempted extortion, among other points.

The Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata decided, in the middle of the judicial fair in January, to admit the appeals because “within the framework of this case, issues are debated that, due to their effects and social connotations, can effectively raise a situation of institutional gravity,” they concluded the judges Bernardo Bibel and Eduardo Jimenez.

Both are members of the Chamber at the judicial fair in January and granted the appeals presented by the defense of Stornelli and plaintiffs in the case such as the Financial Information Unit (UIF) against different points of what was resolved by that review court.

“Everything that has been resolved may have aptitude, due to its effects, of exceeding the mere interest of the parties, to directly affect the community,” argued the chambermaids.

In view of this, the casatoria instance was enabled “exceptionally”.

The highest federal criminal court in the country must now decide whether to agree to review the appeals or declare the appeals inadmissible and leave the decision final in Mar del Plata.

In this case, Chamber II of Cassation has already intervened for other incidents. The decisions of the Mar del Plata Chamber were appealed by the UIF complaint, Stornelli’s defense attorney, Raquel Pérez Iglesias, and the prosecutor in charge of Juan Manuel Pettigiani, among others.

The FIU considered that the jurisdiction of the Federal Court of Dolores should be confirmed in all the facts investigated in the case and argued that the Chamber, by dismembering the investigation, departed from its own previous decision and made an erroneous interpretation of the competition rules. , as it was able to reconstruct Télam by means of judicial sources.

In the appealed ruling, despite confirming the investigation carried out by the federal judge of Dolores, the judges of the Mar del Plata Chamber had ordered that the maneuvers related to the alleged manipulation of the case known as GNL be investigated in Comodoro Py .

For the FIU, that decision did not take into account the multiplicity of crimes, their multiple offenses and the concomitance of different jurisdictions, for which it demanded that, for the purposes of a better and faster administration of justice, the case should not be fragmented and that the common evidence should not be produced again in a process in another jurisdiction.

Look also

