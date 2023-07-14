Friday, July 14, 2023, 8:15 p.m.



Neighborhood establishments have their advantages. In this type of business the workers know you, they know your tastes and they catch you very close to home. The workers of a neighborhood store know their customers and, therefore, they know what mistakes they usually make when they go shopping. The owners with the greatest sense of humor resort to the most ingenious ways to surprise their customers.

Whether it’s to gain new customers or to warn long-time users in a fun way, this type of communication can go viral. The posters with funny phrases are capable of capturing the attention of the buyers. This type of posters with witty phrases reach social networks such as Twitter or Facebook, where this type of content is fun for many users.

The funny sign of a butcher shop in Murcia



On this occasion, a poster seen in a butcher shop in Murcia is circulating on social networks. The sign belongs to a butcher shop and asks customers who have passed their number not to inconvenience the rest of the staff and take another. “If you have missed the number, do not mess it up and get another, thank you,” says the poster that is circulating on social networks. This means that this type of situation is repeated frequently in this type of establishment.

In many neighborhood shops it is common to ask for the same time, although if there are many customers waiting it can create misunderstandings and discussions in the store itself. For this reason, in butcher shops and fishmongers the use of numbers is widespread to follow an order and that no one sneaks in. Even with this system problems occur. In this store they have wanted to tackle the problem with this warning.

The Twitter account Líos de Vecinos, which uploads this type of funny content, has been in charge of publishing the funny message of a butcher shop in Murcia. “Meanwhile in Murcia”, says the tweet next to the image of the ingenious poster of this butcher shop.

People have reacted to this type of warning on social networks. “I would add, lovingly dedicated to the same person who is always lost,” responded a Twitter user.

I would add, dedicated with love to the same person who is always lost hahahahahahaha — Isa Avalo Fernández (@isaavalo) July 12, 2023

Many people thought it was a very funny idea. “I love it, things like this make your life happy,” a woman responded to the publication. “This is a sense of humor, yes sir,” said Twitter user María Ruiz.

I love it, things like these make your life happy 😁 — gp_lisa (@marialucia1441) July 12, 2023

Comments have also been seen reflecting on what they would have had to endure to get to put this poster in their establishment. “What you have to endure only the one who suffers it knows,” Javier shared.

Most of the users who have commented on the publication applaud this type of method to end misunderstandings in businesses.