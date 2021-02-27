“At first, I was a bit confused,” he said. Joyce cetina, the owner of the most famous dog on social networks these days. It is that the animal that is obviously very loved by its family environment, had an amazing birthday celebration, whose photos became a true viral phenomenon.

For the great celebration, the mascot was treated like a human. He had everything any child wants to celebrate his birthday. Cake, hats, posters, photos and a host of gifts were ready for the honoree. Although, of course, a dog was still the main protagonist of the event, so his reactions were worthy of a chihuahua that he did not quite understand what was going on there.

“I didn’t understand what it was about. Then he saw that the attention was focused on him and that the cake was for him and he was really very happy “, said Joyce, who became as famous as her pet after posting images of the animal on social media.

The story of the animal, Joyce and the Cetina family began three years ago, when they decided to adopt Odin. The arrival of the dog to the family marked everyone in the house And that is why every year that marks the day the door was opened and he appeared, a great celebration is held to commemorate him.

“Odin is loved and pampered all year long, but for us this is an important day,” said Joyce.

“Odin is loved and pampered all year long, but for us this is an important day because it is the day he came into our lives. It makes us very happy, “added the owner of the dog, who as seen in the funny sequence of images, went crazy when he saw the cake and when he realized it was for him, he did not take a second to attack her.

For the unique event, the family contacted a company specialized in celebrating animals. How? Yes, just as mothers and fathers order cakes and decorations for their children’s birthdays, pet owners can contact Bow’s Kitchen, which prepares “desserts made with natural ingredients that are good for animals, preservative-free and homemade. “

The images shared on social networks exploded with thousands of “likes” and comments from users who went crazy with the funny images of Odin. “Another happy and satisfied puppy with his cupcake,” said the cooks. “His name is Odin and they celebrated his birthday in a big way, I can’t stop seeing that smile. “