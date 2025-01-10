The Australian Open is here, in fact this Sunday the first Grand Slam of the season will begin in which Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic and Zverev are nominated as the favorites to win the tournament.

This Wednesday, during Alexander Zverev’s press conference, there was a fun moment in the moment when Djokovic has burst in doing the work of a journalist.

As if it were just another editor, the Serbian tennis player began to question Sascha about his fascination with space, something that It led to laughter from the attendees.

“Do you think the answer to winning a Grand Slam Is it in space?” Novak asked. The German tennis player, without hesitation, was clear about what to say: “The answer to winning a Grand Slam is that you let me win one.” An answer that once again brought a smile to the attendees.

The truth is that Zverev, despite being one of the best tennis players in the world, is currently number 2 in the ATP ranking. He has never managed to win a Grand Slam.