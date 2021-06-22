Yesterday Chile and Uruguay faced each other in the Copa América, a match that ended in a draw at one and left many remarkable images. One of the most curious was the one played at the end of the match by Vidal and Suárez, rivals in that match, but good friends.
After the game ended, both players met in the center of the field to comment on the match, especially the play of the Uruguayan goal in which both Vidal and Suárez had influence. Suárez received a pass from the right wing but the one who ended up finishing his own goal was Vidal, who demanded a kick from Suárez in that set.
Then, they put the rivalry aside and both worried about the other’s family, and they merged in a big hug, to end up exchanging shirts. One more sample that what happens in the field stays in the field.
Vidal and Suárez shared a dressing room at FC Barcelona for two seasons, there they developed a great friendship, also with Messi, which is visible in this reunion. In fact, Suarez was about to join Inter last summer, where Vidal also ended up. But even if they are in different teams, we see how friendship is kept intact, an example of the great bonds that are created in the changing rooms.
Curiously, both left FC Barcelona after receiving much criticism and have ended up winning the national championships in their leagues. Suárez has won La Liga with Atlético de Madrid and Vidal has done the same in Italy with Inter de MIlán. But in the Copa América they will not be able to win both, since they play in different teams, so we will see how far Chile and Uruguay go, who have not started the tournament very well.
