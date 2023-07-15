Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10:58



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Social networks are used by all the people who want to be connected in a network with any part of the planet, but there is also another important public that goes to them on a daily basis: brands and companies. There they make themselves known to a much larger audience than the physical space allows and, furthermore, they have room for originality and imagination, since they can create an identity and be closer to their audience. In this aspect, the ‘community managers’ play an essential role, as an Instagram user wanted to verify.

This is Itziar Oltra, an expert in marketing, advertising and ‘branding’ who decided to carry out an experiment on Instagram to see how many brands interacted with her without any specific objective, simply to observe her reaction. The user published a ‘post’ with one sentence and no other information: “All brands should comment on this post without any specific reason.” “What happened next doesn’t make sense,” says the young woman, who saw how the comments followed her publication almost from the first minute.

Yesterday I published a post on Instagram with a sentence: “all brands should comment on this post without any specific reason”. What happened next doesn’t make sense. Inside thread ⬇️ — Itziar Oltra (@itziaroltra) July 12, 2023

On her Twitter profile @itziaroltra, the user shared photos of the responses and comments left by the brands in a thread that has been growing non-stop over the hours: Lidl, Bizum, Chupachups, Freshly Cosmetics, Antena3, El Corte Inglés, Danone, Fotocasa, 100 montaditos, FNAC, Leroy Merlin, Vueling, Campofrio… In addition, he also wanted to summarize the experience on his own Instagram with a video, since the scope of his publication exceeded everything he expected. “At first they began to publish some shy brands,” explains Itziar, but then they multiplied without stopping. Some were very quick, like Carglass, and Women Secret, but the comments kept coming until a day later.

Many of them resorted to puns, such as Cabify: “Go ‘cabisáis'” or Lowi: “Calm down, I’m here, ‘loweno’ has arrived.” Others give advice taking advantage of their products: «We don’t want to be a party pooper but remember to drink water, because of the heat wave», wrote Font Vella, or «We arrived a little late, but in Isdin there is always time to do ‘magic’ and if it is every two hours better, “Isdin stated.

Other brands went further and launched to create raffles, games, discounts or even gifts. For example, the NH hotel chain assured in its publication that whoever finds it in the post and gives it a ‘like’ will get a discount. In addition, Wetaca has also launched a raffle for ‘CMs’ with the gift of a week of tapers. As if that were not enough, a bar in Valencia has joined the initiative and encouraged people to go to the premises in search of a free lunch for the first person who told them that they were coming for Itziar’s post. And so it was: the young woman confirmed that a couple was lucky enough to have lunch at Casa Baldo after seeing the post.