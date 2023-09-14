Home page World

The nationwide warning day is a regular event that tests the technical warning infrastructure and informs the population about warning systems.

Berlin – While the day has a serious background, it also provides some humorous moments. In this article we have put together the funniest reactions, memes and videos for National Warning Day 2023.

The nationwide warning day 2023 will take place on September 14th. At 11 a.m. the sirens sound nationwide and all cell phones ring as part of the test warning. © Daniel Kubirski/IMAGO

The expiration of the warning day on September 14, 2023

The warning day took place on September 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. At this point, all citizens in Germany were informed about the test alarm via various channels, including radio, television and the Cell Broadcast System. The all-clear was given at 11:45 a.m. Even if the nationwide warning day has a serious purpose, it is spreading on social networks InstagramTikTok and Twitter funny pictures and videos that show the test from a different but humorous perspective.

Creative reactions and social media highlights for the nationwide warning day on September 14, 2023

One of the highlights of the Nationwide Warning Day 2023 was definitely a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter). A user shared a SpongeBob meme that perfectly captures many people’s reaction to the loud warning message on their phones.

A creative user shared a meme featuring Squidward from the series SpongeBob SquarePants, depicting the abrupt change in mood in the rest area of ​​the ICE train as soon as the warning tones on the cell phones start.

Another highlight of the Nationwide Warning Day 2023 is a meme that humorously sums up the challenges faced by parents of small children. True to the motto: “Sleep, baby, sleep – or not”

Laughter in the video: Karl Lauterbach is interrupted by the warning day alarm during a press conference

A special moment that caused a stir during the Nationwide Warning Day 2023 was the interruption of a press conference by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. In the middle of his speech, the Warning Day alarm went off, and lots of laughter followed both in the room and on social media.