I opened your WhatsApp right now and wrote the word “gift” in the search engine. How many groups like this with such a specific objective do you have, that after its first use you never open or delete again? Among so much digital garbage of contacts, names and nicknames, there are also groups that we do not have difficulty memorizing or easily forget.

While sometimes the easiest option is to appeal to its origin, that is, where its members know each other (“Seventh grade – San Marcos”, “Class of 2004”, “Families of 5th A” “The girls of the Rotary Club “Or” Los pibes de All Boys “), there are many who prefer to opt for more creative names.

Groups for gifts from another, to prepare events or to work on specific projects usually have the name of the specific objective they pursue, as is the case in the example at the beginning. But sometimes, when creating a new WhatsApp group that has a more recreational and long-term objective, the creator opts for a joke, a common code or even a saying. What are the most original WhatsApp group names?

Unmistakable logo of the courier service.

WhatsApp group names of friends

If you’re friends on a night out, some fun options are:

“Who brings ice?”



“The water in the vases”



“You only live once”



“I never drink again”



“Let the witches not find out”



“Girls Thursday”



“Forbidden to come with boyfriend / girlfriend”

Also, some references of the type cinema:

“Happened yesterday?”



“There are not 2 without 3”



“The unforgettable party”



“Sleeping with the enemy”

If you are best friends and meet a lot, you can use: “See you in …” and keep changing the matter each time they choose a day to meet.

WhatsApp allows video calling of up to 8 in a group.

If they are friends of those who always stay with you, who can carry everything and always make things clear, they could be called

“The Titanic Orchestra”



“What happens in this group, stays in this group.”

“Shall we see Boca-RiBer on Sunday?” (annoying that River went to B in the past).

(annoying that River went to B in the past). “We see it at the Bernabeu” (Riverplatense’s response recalling the historic triumph in Madrid).

Names of WhatsApp groups from work

Last year, Lionel Messi told in an interview that he has a WhatsApp group where he, Suárez and Neymar have been since the time they played together in Barcelona and that it is still more current than ever. They are written almost daily and the group is called “The sudacas”.

In an office or company, surely those who have more affinity with each other are part of a subgroup with reference to what they have in common but also distinguishing themselves from the general establishment. Let’s look at some options.

“We talk on Friday”



“When is the next holiday?”.



“Employees of the month”



“Work in moderation”



“Billing non-stop”

Work and WhatsApp. The Selection in the dressing room, 2016.

Or directly, allude to some code of the group or where they work, type:

“The systems”



“Coffee addicts”



“The after”.

A WhatsApp group in the cell phone menu.

And there will be, of course, some very secret names with allusions to bosses or colleagues:

“Forbidden space for bosses”



“We don’t even talk about the increase, right?”



“The bombonazo of the month”



“I follow her to the end of the world”



“I fell in love”.

Names for family WhatsApp groups

When it comes to a group of cohabitants, the codes in common and jokes are more than frequent. Sometimes with tenderness or with a certain irony. Some of the most chosen proposals for the name of the group are:

“I don’t know these people”



“Family”



“Roast”



“Grandma’s ravioli”



“Sundays with the family”



“Ask your dad”

It is very common for the family to be connected by a WhatsApp group.

Also some cultural references can be useful and there are families of the screens that are often used a lot in our paternal / maternal homes. Some of them:

“Modern Family”



“The crazy Addams”



“The Incredibles”



“Los Argento”

But of course, as virtuality grows and cell phones become inevitable, the phenomenon WhatsApp, with its direct, fast and free communication, it does not stop giving tools to stay connected. And the popular ingenuity, and the individual of the users, makes the originality endless when calling each group.