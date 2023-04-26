The dolls Funko Popthe bobblehead collectibles that have crushed the plastic toy competition thanks to their sheer bulk, are getting their own video game. funko fusion will bring together pop culture properties like jurassicworld, Back to the Future, The Umbrella Academy, The Thing, Chucky 2, Masters of the Universe and Shaun of the Dead in a single experience early next year.

The first trailer for funko fusion shows how peculiar this idea is. Along with family-friendly stuff like He-Man and Marty McFly time traveling back to 1985, there’s mayhem and dinosaurs gobbling up Funko Pops in addition to the horror of seeing Dr. Copper with his arms amputated by the monster Norris from the thing by John Carpenter. It’s a slightly darker take on the toy-based game formula like licensed titles. LEGO of TT Games or disney infinitybut what better way to introduce kids to the horror genre?

The team behind funko fusion is 10:10 Games, founded by former members of TT Games. According to short gameplay snippets seen in the trailer, fans of funko can expect an experience similar to the efforts of LEGO Star Wars and lego harry potter– recreations of familiar movie moments in a much sillier toy form. Players will “fight enemies, explore vast environments and solve intriguing puzzles,” it said. funko and Universal Games in a press release. Online multiplayer will allow up to four players to immerse themselves in pop culture combinations.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to,” said Arthur Parsons, design director and co-founder of 10:10 Games, in a press release. “Taking advantage of the incredible properties that our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms have entrusted to us, bringing them together in a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic and celebrates the fans like never before, all experienced through one lens. funko“.

The developers promise “dozens of playable characters in the form of Funko Pop! of NBCUniversal Popular Stories,” including Universal’s list of famous monsters, plus other unannounced properties. funko fusion it is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024 on PC and unspecified consoles. Given the broad reach of the brand funkoit is expected to be available for all consoles.

Via: Polygon