HBO Max collapsed with the premiere of “The last of us”, its original series that adapts the homonymous video game and that is already reaping positive reviews among specialized critics and viewers. It is not only the story that streaming is spinning, but also how it is doing it that has caught the attention of thousands, but did you know that the fictional zombie infection starring Peter Pascal Y Bella Ramsey do you have a quota of reality?

The fungus that causes the virus in “The Last of Us” is real

In the post-apocalyptic world of “The last of us”, Hundreds of people start to turn into a kind of zombie with a rather unpleasant semi-human appearance. In this context, Joe becomes one of the few survivors who has been able to evade the effects of a noxious fungus, which has caused a deadly virus in the city.

This fungus in question is called Cordyceps and it exists in real life. In fact, its effects on certain living beings are —in a very disturbing way— similar to those seen on the infected in the HBO Max production, although with elementary differences.

In the case of “The last of us”, Cordyceps installs itself in the brain of human beings and takes control of the host, while the host is still alive. In nature, the fungus avoids entering the brain and instead manipulates the impulses of the body it infects through chemical signals, according to a recent Forbes article.

The fungus from “The last of us” is real, but it infects insects and not humans. Photo: HBO Max

“The last of us”: Could Cordyceps turn humans into zombies?

The quick answer is no. The Cordyceps fungus attacks insects, which is why João Araújo, assistant curator and researcher in mycology at the New York Botanical Garden, told Forbes that it is “highly unlikely” that such a leap could occur given the vast differences in human biology. and that of insects.

They are not “prepared to invade, establish themselves, and transmit spores from a human body,” Araújo explained, adding that they have parasitized insects for more than 130 million years and “cannot even establish themselves in any mammal or animal that is not an insect.”