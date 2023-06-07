Mushrooms could be the key to stopping the climate change has suggested a study published in Current Biology, which revealed the role played by the fungi kingdom in mitigating the greenhouse gases.

Research indicates that fungi absorb each year approximately 13.12 gigatons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to 36% of annual global emissions derived from the burning of fossil fuels.

This makes the fungi kingdom living beings with a great capacity to store the greenhouse gases that are produced each year.

For millions of years, mycorrhizal fungi have played an important role in sustaining life by helping to supply plants with nutrients from the soil. Scientists have found that this symbiotic relationship between fungi and plants is one of the most common because about 90% of the world’s plants establish this type of relationship with mycorrhizal organisms.

Fungi, including those that can be found on the surface of the soil, form a large underground network with the roots of plants. This network provides nutrients to plants in exchange for carbon dioxide from photosynthesis.

As a result of this biological process, fungi act as a kind of underground “carbon bank”. However, this symbiotic mechanism is endangered by human activities such as agriculture, mining and industrialization.