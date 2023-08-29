A private funeral was held this Tuesday, August 29, for Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary boss who died in a plane crash last week, ending days of uncertainty over the fate of the controversial leader. The information about the details of the funeral has been surrounded by doubts, as well as his death.

The announcement was surprising, since hours before the Kremlin had declared that it had no information about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral, except that President Vladimir Putin would not attend. Prigozhin’s press service reported via the Telegram messaging app that the funeral took place privately and those who wished to say goodbye could visit the Pokhorovsky cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not provide details about the burial because it was “a private family matter,” he said.

The need to keep the funeral a secret seems to be related to Prigozhin’s controversial nature. The mercenary leader had been a Putin ally for years, but his failed attempt at a rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership in June had put him in the Kremlin’s crosshairs.

People react next to the coffin of Wagner Group logistics chief Valery Chekalov, who died in the plane crash, during a funeral at the Severnoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The plane crash happened exactly two months after the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, leading his mercenaries to seize the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then launching a march on Moscow. AP – Dmitri Lovetsky

Prigozhin, who had previously been awarded the title of Hero of Russia, one of the country’s highest military honours, was buried amid rumors and speculation about the accident.

Also, an unannounced funeral was held earlier this Tuesday at St. Petersburg’s North Cemetery for Wagner’s logistics chief, Valery Chekalov, who died in the August 23 crash along with Prigozhin.

Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer who gave the mercenary group its name based on his own wartime pseudonym, was also among the 10 people killed in the crash.

The unknowns continue about the death of Prigozhin

Russia’s Investigative Committee has yet to officially reveal the causes of the crash, but preliminary intelligence assessments have suggested it may have been a deliberate explosion.

The accusations about the alleged participation of the Kremlin in the event have been on the lips even of world leaders. US President Joe Biden declared last week that “there’s not much going on in Russia that Putin isn’t involved in.”

Moscow, however, has denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death; calling Western intelligence assessments linking Putin to the incident an “absolute lie”. However, in Moscow, much speculation suggests that the Russian government may have played a role in the tragedy.

Amid these uncertainties, several channels on the Telegram messaging app close to Prigozhin have suggested that “internal enemies” may have ordered his assassination in retaliation for his attempted rebellion against the Russian military leadership last June.

A man places a flag with the logo of the Wagner private mercenary group on a makeshift memorial in memory of Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of the Wagner Center of the Private Military Company (CMP) in St. Petersburg, on August 25, 2023. The plane crash in the That Yevgeny Prigozhin supposedly died killed the entire leadership of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, but his influence is destined to outlive all of them, both inside and outside the country. © AFP – Olga Maltseva

So Prigozhin’s followers are in mourning and makeshift memorials have sprung up in various places in honor of the mercenary leader. Meanwhile, some voices in Moscow called for a state funeral for Wagner’s boss, who “was an influential figure among Russian ultranationalists before he passed away,” one of his supporters said at a memorial in the Russian capital, a testimony picked up by Reuters.

The Kremlin has faced the challenge of balancing the memory of Prigozhin, whom Putin branded a traitor, with his constant praise of the Wagner group for its involvement in Ukraine.

With Reuters and AP