Farewell to the writer Vladislav Krapivin will take place on September 3 in the Church on the Blood, and he will be buried on the same day at the Shirokorechensky cemetery in Yekaterinburg, writes RIA News with reference to the daughter-in-law of the writer Larisa Krapivina.

The writer died today in the intensive care unit of the Sverdlovsk regional hospital. Earlier, his daughter-in-law reported on Facebook that on July 15, he was hospitalized with suspected stroke and coronavirus, after tests, stroke and heart attack were excluded, and CT scan showed pneumonia with damage to 25% of the lungs, while tests for COVID-19 were negative. On August 7, Krapivin was discharged from the therapeutic department of hospital No. 40 in Yekaterinburg in a state “much worse than he was three weeks ago,” his relative wrote. According to her, the 81-year-old writer developed bruises on his leg and pressure sores on his back, while he could not move. Soon after discharge, the writer was hospitalized again.

According to the latest reports, the cause of the death of the writer was sepsis, Krapivina told the agency. “You will not convince me anyone that he had a coronavirus. He just had the usual senile pneumonia. <...> He was discharged from the hospital with this leg. A person is not discharged in such a state, ”said a relative of the writer.

Farewell to the writer will begin on September 3 at 13.00 (11.00 Moscow time). “If the whole city comes, we will not be surprised. Probably, they will also come from other cities, ”the agency’s interlocutor suggested.

Vladislav Krapivin was a children’s writer, poet and screenwriter. He wrote the books The Boy with the Sword and The Crane and Lightning. In 1961, Krapivin created a children’s detachment “Caravel”, which was engaged in maritime affairs, journalism, fencing and studied the history of the fleet. In 2014, the writer received an award from the President of the Russian Federation for his contribution to the development of domestic children’s literature and the patriotic education of the younger generation.