The old-fashioned funeral ceremony is outdated. Instead of a large bare auditorium, relatives increasingly want an intimate and personal place. And during a cremation ‘we’ want to go to the oven. “Those 1960s buildings are not well designed and really outdated,” says architect Eline Strijkers. PC Uitvaart is therefore overhauling several funeral locations.

#funeral #future #ritual #route #nature #incinerator