The body of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Al-Taher was carried out from the Zabeel Mosque to its final resting place in the Umm Hurair Cemetery in Dubai this afternoon.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, presented the mourners, along with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the sons of the deceased Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum, as well as His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs also participated in the funeral. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.