The body of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Al Taher was buried from the Zabeel Mosque to its final resting place in the Umm Hurair Cemetery in Dubai this afternoon.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, presented the mourners, and alongside them His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Maktoum to know.

His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the sons of the deceased Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum, as well as Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence also participated in the funeral. And a number of sheikhs … We belong to God and to Him we shall return.





