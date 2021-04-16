This Saturday’s funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Friday, will not feature a pompous hearse. It will be a Army Green Land Rover designed according to the instructions provided over the years by the Duke himself. Images of the vehicle were released this Friday.

The duke provided the Land Rover with an open rear section to carry the coffin. He even designed the metal pins that should prevent it from moving.

The Duke, who died at the age of 99 last week, worked on the creation of the hearse for 16 years, as of 2003.

On the day of the funeral, the Land Rover Defender will deliver the coffin to St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place in the Chapel of Windsor Castle at 11 am on Saturday, Argentine time.

The Land Rover hearse was one of the details of the ceremonial royal funeral unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The Land Rover Defender. Photo: afp

The four children of the Duke, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the grandchildren of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, will follow the vehicle in a procession.

The Duke, who served in the Royal Navy in WWII, requested that the original Belize Green bodywork be changed to Dark Bronze Green, a color used by many military Land Rovers.

The late husband of the monarch, to whom she was married for 73 years, was a lifelong fan of Land Rovers, engineering and design.

Last details

After a week of mourning, the United Kingdom finalized preparations for Felipe’s funeral on Friday, in which any sign of reconciliation between princes Enrique and Guillermo.

Following the will of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last Friday, his remains will be buried in the vicinity of Windsor Castle, about 50 km west of London.

Guards at the gates of Windsor Castle. Photo: AFP

Due to the pandemic they will only be able to attend the funeral 30 persons, mostly close relatives. Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided not to participate to make room for the duke’s associates.

His funeral will reflect the high regard the military had for him, General Nick Carter, the chief of the armed forces, said on Friday.

The ceremony will be a “military precision and above all a celebration of a life well lived, “Carter told the BBC.” It will also show how much the military loved and respected him, “he added.

Prince Philip, who had called for a simple but highly military-style ceremony, served as a naval officer in World War II and had close ties with the army.

Cannon greetings to Prince Philip in Australia. Photo: dpa

The three armies will be present in Windsor Park to receive the coffin. And the cornets of the Grenadier Guards, of whom Felipe was a colonel for 42 years, will lead the procession to the San Jorge Chapel where the ceremony will take place.

This will be Harry’s first public appearance with royalty since he and his wife Meghan gave an explosive television interview in which they accused an unidentified member of the family of racism.

Elizabeth II, who will turn 95 on April 21, will arrive aboard an official Bentley with a lady in waiting but will sit alone in the chapel.

She and all guests must wear chinstraps and maintain safe distances against the coronavirus.

Among those present, in addition to their children, will be Camila, wife of the heir to the throne -Carlos, 72-, all the duke’s grandchildren and their spouses, the children of the queen’s sister -the late Princess Margaret- and three German relatives of Felipe.

She is also invited a close friend of the duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who shared with him a passion for driving racing carriages.

Due to the coronavirus, the British were asked don’t go to Windsor. The funeral will be broadcast on television.

With information from AFP and BBC News

