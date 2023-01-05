When the clock in Saint Peter’s Square struck 8:50 this Thursday, on the eve of Epiphany, the coffin of Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, already presided over the entrance to the basilica on the ground still covered by the dew and the first mist. A cypress coffin, still stripped of its lining, and with an open Gospel on top. A ritual that allows the thousands of faithful who wait outside the temple to pray the Rosary and say goodbye to the deceased pope. Francis, the reigning pope, was waiting to preside over a historic celebration at the altar built outside the temple. An unprecedented act that will give rise to the funeral and burial of the first pope to resign from office since 1415, when Gregory XII did. That will be his symbolic epitaph, because on the tombstone of his tomb in the crypt of the basilica, which served John Paul II before he was beatified, only his name and the brief period of his pontificate will remain: seven years, 10 months and nine days. Less even than the length of his unusual and revolutionary time as pope emeritus.

A few minutes before 9:30 a.m., two Swiss guards stood next to Benedict XVI’s coffin. It was just before Pope Francis appeared in a wheelchair and up a side ramp to the altar in the square, still shrouded in mist and damp cold. His mobility problems — for more than a year pain in one knee has prevented him from walking normally — make it difficult for him to personally celebrate mass. Although he will preside over the service, it is the cardinal dean, Giovanni Battista Re, who will carry the weight of the liturgy under the gaze of some 130 cardinals.

Long before the bells to the death began to ring in Saint Peter’s Square, around six in the morning, access began to be allowed for the faithful, who orderly took seats in the chairs placed in front of the basilica to give the last Farewell to Benedict XVI, who passed away on January 31 at the age of 85. This time no tickets were handed out, all you had to do was get in line to enter the venue. The Vatican calculates that when the square is full and the Avenida de la Conciliación, the road that leads to San Pedro, is packed, the faithful will reach around 120,000.

The solemn mass, designed in the last few hours by the Vatican masters of ceremonies, hardly differs from that of a reigning pope. Only a few details, such as the fact that the body did not go with the canopy around its neck, the ornament that indicates that the pontiff was reigning at the time of his death, distinguish it from a funeral and burial like that of John Paul II, the last pope who died, in April 2005, and whose funeral was attended by some 300,000 people. Inside the coffin, a coffin of three boxes (cypress, oak and zinc), the canopies used and the coins of the pontificate will be introduced: seven gold, according to the number of years, 10 silver, for the months, and nine bronze , indicating the days of its duration.

The main novelty is that Francisco presides over a celebration attended by monarchs and presidents in a private capacity, since it was not considered a state funeral. But his mobility problems have forced him to be helped at the altar by the dean of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re. In fact, it was not the first time that a pope attended the funeral of his predecessor. On February 18, 1802, Pius VII received the mortal remains of Pius VI, who died in exile in France in 1799, and whose successor wanted them to return to Rome. But it was different: more than two years had passed. And this time the solemnity of the image, which will remain forever in the archives, will henceforth mark the way in which the pontiffs can say goodbye when they consider that their forces are no longer with them to carry out their reign until death.

The funeral of Benedict XVI could not be considered a state one given his emeritus status. The only officially invited delegations were from Italy, due to the relationship that the Vatican has with the host country, and Germany, because it is Ratzinger’s native country. The rest came in a personal capacity. On the benches could be seen the King of Belgium, Felipe; the President of Portugal Marcelo Nuno Duarte; the Polish president, Andrzej Duda or the French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin. There was, however, no institutional representation of the European Union. Queen Sofía, the Minister of the Spanish Presidency, Félix Bolaños, the President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Juan José Omella, and the Spanish Ambassador to the Holy See, Isabel Celaá, will bid farewell this Thursday to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose funeral They will begin at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The prefecture of the Italian capital indicated that the airspace in the entire area has been closed and helicopters, snipers, special forces, including those of the fight against terrorism, firefighters, and municipal police have been made available. In total, there will be more than 1,000 agents. “We are a small army,” warned the prefect, Bruno Frattasi.

