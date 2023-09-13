“Marisa’s death has shaken us greatly and night has fallen in our hearts”. Thus the bishop of Mazara del Vallo, Monsignor Angelo Giurdanella, who celebrated the funeral of Marisa Leo, the 39-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend in the Trapani area, with gunshots in the mother church of Salemi. The coffin arrived at 3.430 pm in the church which had already been full of people since early afternoon. “Your light will guide us again,” the bishop said to the victim.

The funeral procession was escorted to the church by the traffic police. Before the start of the celebration presided over by Monsignor Angelo Giurdanella, the woman’s family and the leaders of the “Colomba bianca” wineries, where Marisa Leo worked, sat in the front rows. Also in the church were the regional councilor for the Family, Nuccia Albano, and a representation of the “Women of Wine”. A long round of applause then greeted the coffin as it left the church.

“I find myself here, like you, to share the torment of a situation that overcomes us on all sides and makes us cry bitter tears, made even more raw and sadder if we look into the eyes of little Alice deprived of the fundamental bonds of life” , said the bishop while celebrating the funeral. He added: “I would like to share with you an ‘other’ word, a ‘high’ word that the Gospel summarizes and Marisa’s life expresses: the Love of God received and given. ‘Whoever she loves has passed from death to life’. This is the only word that illuminates this moment of darkness and helps us answer the question that has always boiled, especially at this moment, in the human heart: what is the point of living if it seems that it is only to die?”.