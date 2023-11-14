The funeral of Lieutenant Colonel Sukhanov, a participant in the battles for Mariupol, was held in Sevastopol.

In Sevastopol on November 13, the funeral of the chief of staff of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, Yan Sukhanov, who participated in the battles for Mariupol and in the battle for Azovstal, took place. The governor of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced the farewell of the hero on his last journey in his Telegram-channel.

Razvozhaev quoted the words of Yan Sukhanov’s colleagues: they spoke of him as an honest, fair and real officer with a capital letter, and also as a commander whom one could only dream of.

Related materials:

Who is Lieutenant Colonel Sukhanov?

Yan Sukhanov was born in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, graduated with honors from the Far Eastern Higher Command School in 2002 and was assigned to Sevastopol, where he served until his death. Starting with the rank of platoon commander, he rose to the rank of chief of staff – deputy commander of the 810th separate marine brigade.

The lieutenant colonel managed to check in both in the air assault units and in reconnaissance. It was tested in hot spots, including during business trips to Syria. For his services, he was awarded the Order of Courage and other awards.

Sukhanov found himself in the NVO zone from the very beginning – from February 24, 2022. It was he who stood at the head of the 810th brigade when it took part in the battles for Mariupol and took control of Azovstal. However, in Mariupol, Yan Sukhanov was wounded and was transported to a Moscow hospital for treatment. Doctors made a disappointing diagnosis; the disease did not allow the body to cope with the injuries.

Yan Alexandrovich was wounded in Mariupol. During treatment in a hospital in Moscow, doctors diagnosed another insidious disease that did not allow the body to cope with the injuries it received. Mikhail RazvozhaevGovernor of Sevastopol See also Experts: These countries have the right to benefit from the fruits of “monkeypox” research

One day, together with Sukhanov, another hero of the 810th brigade was seen off on his last journey

On the same day, the funeral of private Artem Klyagin, a native of the Crimean Peninsula (Furmanovka, Bakhchisarai district), took place. The man graduated from the College of Construction and Transport, and in 2022 he decided to stand up for the defense of his homeland, following the example of his grandfather, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War.

According to the governor of Sevastopol, Klyagin’s family comes from the “long-suffering Donbass” – Donetsk and Lugansk regions, so he could not stay away.

Artem Eduardovich signed a contract and was sent to serve in the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet. When leaving, he told his mother: “I will return as a hero!” Mikhail RazvozhaevGovernor of Sevastopol

Razvozhaev noted that Artem Klyagin died a hero’s death near the village of Bezymennoe in the Kherson region, courageously defending his comrades, saving lives and trying to evacuate the wounded from under fire.