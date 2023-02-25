The funeral home of Maurizio Costanzo, the great journalist who died at the age of 84, opened today at 10 in the Campidoglio. The solemn funeral will be held on Monday 27 February at 3 pm in the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome. Hundreds and hundreds of people are going to say a last goodbye to the conductor. Present in the room is his wife Maria De Filippi with his adopted son Gabriele, as well as the other two children of Costanzo, Camilla and Saverio.

Many show business personalities who moved, went to the funeral home: from Mara Venier to Fiorello, passing through Pierluigi Diaco and Valerio Mastrandrea. Here are all the reactions.

12.20 – Maria De Filippi arrived with her son Gabriele – Maria De Filippi arrived in the Promoteca Room with her adopted son Gabriele Costanzo: they are seated next to the coffin of her deceased husband and father. The 31-year-old is in tears, consoled by his mother, visibly moved with a glass of water in her hands.

12 noon – Virginia Raggi: “Unfortunately we met late” – “I learned life and humanity from him. One thing we always said to each other is that we met late. We were trying to come up with ideas for the city we both love. I discovered a person of a very profound humanity, capable of talking about very profound and very light things at the same time, of laughing and getting excited”. The former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi said so.

11.50 – Fiorello with his wife. Mastrandrea lays down a rose – Entering from a side entrance, Rosario Fiorello, accompanied by his wife Susanna, arrived in the Sala della Protomoteca in the Campidoglio to pay homage to Maurizio Costanzo. Valerio Mastrandrea, artistically born at the Costanzo Show, entered with a rose in his hand which he placed next to the coffin.

11.45 am – Rutelli: We thought he was immortal” – “Many of us had the idea that he was immortal, he always started over, he always started over, he never stopped. He invented new things, he was sensitive ”, comments Francesco Rutelli. “He was in power but he was close to the people and the common people – added Rutelli-. I think you journalists should have been taught that even if you’re over eighty you can start over. Maurizio was loved by the people, respected, he helped them understand the changing world. The famous joke: ‘what’s around the corner’, is always relevant”.

11.40 am – Diaco destroyed: “For me it was everything”. Mara Venier in tears – “I met him when I was 15. He has been everything in my life, an ally, a teacher, a father”. Thus the conductor Pierluigi Diaco leaving visibly moved, the funeral home in the Campidoglio where he had arrived together with her husband Andrea and Mara Venier.

11.20 – Gualtieri: “We owe him a lot” – Many citizens who are paying homage to Costanzo, welcomed by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, in the tricolor band. “This very moving tribute by Romans and Romans, by Italians, to a giant in the history of Italian television, culture and journalism who was a unique protagonist for many years marked his experience not only with his extraordinary professionalism, but also with a truly extraordinary humanity,” said Gualtieri.