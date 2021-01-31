One of the great icons of Avenida de Mayo, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, suffered in the last hours an important act of vandalism: the fundamental plaque of the historic Café Tortoni was stolen, where Jorge Luis Borges, Federico García Lorca and Carlos Gardel passed, among many others.

On Saturday morning, the employees of the cafe located on Avenida de Mayo 825, were surprised to find that the commemorative bronze plaque that reflects their name and the date of its foundation, the year 1856, was no longer there.

“It was the founding plaque, from when Avenida de Mayo was opened. It is not the first time they have robbed us, they had already stolen two others, but they were not the fundamental one,” said Miguel, one of the cafe’s employees in dialogue with TN.

There should be the fundamental plate of Café Tortoni.

The pain of the workers was great when they found the absence of a fundamental part of the place. “We are going to file a complaint on Monday because that badge means a lot to usIt was quite important bronze, “he added.

And he explained that the last plates were no longer made of bronze “but of ceramic so that these things would not happen.”

Furthermore, he revealed that they knew that it was a single man with a crowbar who took her off the wall and carried her away. “He sat on the curtain, the cafe was closed, he waited for people not to pass and it is seen that he is very used to it because in less than a minute he pried it, put it in a bag and took it away,” he said.

The Cafe Tortoni plaque stolen on Friday night.

The event was recorded by the security cameras of the place. “We are going to provide the video if they ask us to, so that we can find the one who took the plaque, which is bronze and very important,” Miguel explained.

“We never thought that the main plate was going to be the one that they would take, it was the plate in which the initial item was put, which was the sale of ice cream. It’s like taking a fundamental part of the coffee, it hurt a lot“, he concluded.

On the same Saturday, the employees of the cafe, through social networks, had released the sad news: “Today, about to start another day of work, we realized that the fundamental plate of Tortoni, the oldest and most original was stolen. The pain caused by this theft is immense, and even more so after a very difficult 2020 and with a 2021 that does not predict a good prognosis either. “

The message of the workers of Café Tortoni after the theft of the fundamental plate.

“We do not usually publish this type of situation, but the truth is that for those of us who try to keep Café Tortoni standing every day It is a very difficult blow to assimilate and it touches our hearts directly, “concluded the staff.

The mythical Café Tortoni, inaugurated in 1858, belongs to the select group of Notable bars of the city of Buenos Aires. In 1995 it was anointed as a site of cultural interest and remains, faithful to the commemorative text, as “the oldest cafe in the country, attended by prominent artists, men of letters and parliamentarians.”

Cafe Tortoni, with tables outside during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

This group brings together the most representative bars and cafes in the city, and is officially supported by programs of the Buenos Aires government.