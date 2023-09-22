This weekend, Tigers and Monterey They will star in the most interesting duel of the entire matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Clásico Regio promises many emotions, since the two teams share a great rivalry and are fighting for the first places in the general classification.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the UANL team would recover a very important player for the classic against Rayados. This information indicates that Robert Dante Siboldi could count on Sebastián Córdova for this commitment.
The midfielder who emerged from América’s basic forces would already be completely recovered from his injury and, according to this report, he could start the Clásico Regio as a starter.
According to this report, Siboldi contemplates that Córdova will start the classic as a starter and take the place that Juan Pablo Vigón occupied in the most recent matches.
Córdova has played just 259 minutes over four matches in the Apertura 2023. The national team has one assist this semester.
Outside of this modification, Siboldi would not move much from the scheme he has used during the last few games.
The most recent reports indicate that Nicolás Ibáñez recovered from his physical discomfort in time and will be considered for this commitment.
Ozziel Herrera was ruled out by the Uruguayan coach because he is not yet ready to have minutes.
The Clásico Regio will take place this Saturday, September 23 at 9:05 p.m. at the Volcano.
#fundamental #piece #returns #title #Tigres #Clásico #Regio