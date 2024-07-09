In an unexpected turn for its customers, Target, the US retail giant, has announced that it will stop accepting personal checks as a form of payment. starting July 15. This decision marks the end of an era for many consumers who still used this traditional payment method for their purchases.

The company, known for its slogan “Expect more, pay less,” has justified this move by citing the extremely low use of personal checks in its stores. A Target spokesperson explained that Several measures have been taken to notify customers in advance.with the aim of guaranteeing a fluid and efficient purchasing experience, as detailed CBS News.

This change, which was reported by the media Minneapolis Karecomes amid a general decline in the use of personal checks. According to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, While in 2009, 90 percent of consumers used checks at least once a year, today only half of Americans do so.The trend has shifted towards digital payment methods such as Venmo, Zelle or PayPal, which offer greater convenience and speed in transactions.

Despite this general trend, Checks remain popular among older consumers. A study of GoBankingRates revealed that approximately One in five people over 66 writes several checks a monthwhile nearly half of people under 55 don’t write a single check all year.

Target is not the only company that has made this decision. Other retail chains like Aldi’s and Whole Foods are no longer accepting personal checks.arguing that this measure speeds up the payment process at the checkout.

What other options do Target customers in the United States have in the face of the non-acceptance of personal checks?

For those customers who will be affected by this change, the company has assured that it will continue to accept other forms of payment, including Cash, digital wallets, buy now, pay later services, credit and debit cards, as well as SNAP/EBT cards for food assistance recipients.

The move reflects a broader shift in American society’s spending and payment habits. The digital age has brought with it new ways of conducting transactions that are faster, safer and more convenient for most consumers.However, it also poses challenges for those sectors of the population that still prefer or rely on traditional methods such as checks.

The announcement came just ahead of Target’s Red Circle Week sales event, which ends on July 13, giving customers a short period of time to adjust to the new policy. This transition could be especially challenging for older customers. or those who are unfamiliar with digital payment options.