The venture capital fund Hyperion Fund, specialized in investments in dual defense, aerospace and cybersecurity technologies and whose founders include the former leader of the PP Pablo Casado and Ana Botín’s nephew Ricardo Gómez-Acebo Botín, has raised 150 million euros in one year, the maximum objective set after its approval by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in January 2024.

“The presence among its investors of institutional funds and leading defense and security companies reaffirms its ambition to contribute to the industrial consolidation of the sector at a national and European level,” the firm said in a statement.

Hyperion Fund is managed by Singular Bank Asset Management and has Nortia Investment Holding as “anchor investor”, while its founding team includes Pablo Casado Blanco (former leader of the PP) and Joaquín Ortiz Escobar as managing partners, while as partners Ricardo Gómez-Acebo Botín (nephew of the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín) and José Antonio Bartrina Giménez appear, and Daniel Lorrain is the director.

In addition, its international advisory committee includes, among others, the former Prime Minister of Denmark, former Secretary General of NATO and Chairman of the President of Ukraine’s working group, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, and the former Minister of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior of France, Michele Aliot.









«The global geostrategic situation and the expansion of the industrial and technological sectors of security and aerospace reaffirm its business plan and the expectation of high profitability. Furthermore, the entry of Hyperion Fund into the investee companies boosts its international expansion and reinforces the competitiveness of its products in other sectors of activity, such as telecommunications, energy, mobility and infrastructure,” the fund highlighted in a statement.

In this sense, Hyperion has indicated that its investment committee has already approved “several offers to acquire shares in companies in the sector” and that it plans to invest a quarter of the capital raised this year, that is, around 38 million euros .

The fund focuses its investments on companies that develop dual technologies for critical infrastructure security and technological sovereignty.