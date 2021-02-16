Rossvyaz transferred state functions and powers to the Russian Ministry of Digital Science. About this on Tuesday, February 16, writes press service of the ministry.

Now the department receives applications related to the provision of state services for the allocation, withdrawal, change and re-registration of the numbering resource; as well as state services for the registration of declarations of conformity of communication facilities and for the provision of information from the register of declarations of conformity.

In addition, the registration of certificates of conformity of the certification system in the field of communications will now be carried out through the Ministry of Digital Science. Also, the ministry has the authority to provide information from the register of conformity certificates.

Finally, the authority has transferred the state service for regulating prices for connection and traffic transmission provided by operators occupying an important position in the public communications network.

In December 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Digital Industry to complete the process of liquidating Rossvyaz and Rospechat by June 30, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin abolished Rossvyaz and Rospechat on November 20.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs becomes the legal successor of the liquidated agencies, including obligations that arose as a result of the execution of court decisions. The decision was made to improve public administration in the field of digital development, communications and mass communications, reduce administrative barriers and address priority tasks in the digital economy.

In addition, the government announced the start of the reform of the public administration system in Russia from January 1, 2021. In optimization in the central offices of federal departments, staff will be reduced by 5%, in territorial bodies – by 10%.