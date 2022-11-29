Functions of robots involved in the production of Moscow, listed on the official website of the mayor of the capital.

“Moscow industry is no longer noisy and cumbersome factories. Increasingly, businesses are looking like offices or science labs with clean rooms, robots, computers and 3D printers. Industrialists are betting on innovative technologies, smart systems and artificial intelligence.

In modern industries, monotonous or dangerous work is performed by robots. Some make lenses, others bake cheesecakes. For example, iron assistants make 1080 confectionery products per hour. They can also shift, pack, sort and evaluate the quality of goods, while working in tandem with a person. Individual instances are configured to serve nuclear power plants, which allows you to limit people from exposure to hazardous substances.

3D printers also help to move to a new level, using a variety of materials in their work – from metal and ceramics to plastic and wax. Today, this way you can print car pipes, vases, dentures, eyeglass frames, toy soldiers, and soon it will be possible to make spare parts for household appliances, cars, accessories.

