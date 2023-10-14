Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/13/2023 – 22:08

The mayor of Boituva, Edson Marcusso (PSD), understands that, so far, there is no reason for the National Parachuting Center (CNP), located in the city, to be closed again due to the accident that killed businessman Humberto Siqueira Nogueira, 49 years old, last Wednesday, 11.

In conversation with the Estadão This Friday, the 13th, he says that what happened to Humberto Nogueira is a different case from the accident that caused the death of skydiving student Andrius Jamaico Pantaleão, aged 38, in July last year. Pantaleon fell onto the roof of a house during a jump. “It was the first case of its kind. A person came in free fall, there was no opening of the equipment, and he fell on top of a residence in the city”.

The student’s death led the Court to accept legal representation from the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office and order the temporary suspension of the National Parachuting Center, on the grounds that the flights and jumps, as they took place over highways and urban areas, did not guarantee safety. safety of the population and athletes.

“It seems to me that this case was not a failure of equipment or care after the accident because it was a very violent shock,” said Edson Marcusso in reference to this week’s episode.

“And, effectively, we could have all the resources in terms of providing aid, but it would not be possible (for Humberto to survive) because it was a very serious accident,” said the mayor. “In my opinion, (suspending CNP activities) would be the same as closing a road after an accident with a fatal victim.”

The Boituva Civil Police continues to investigate the causes of Nogueira’s death. The businessman was considered an experienced parachutist, with more than a thousand jumps, according to people close to him interviewed by Estadão. On social media, the victim presented himself as a practitioner of different extreme sports such as parachuting, mountaineering, snowboarding, kitesurfing, and showed photos and videos practicing the sports in different places in Brazil and the world.

According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), the businessman, who was from Goiás, collided with the ground upon landing. He was treated and taken to São Luiz hospital, in Boituva, but died due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. When asked this Friday, the 13th, about the developments in the investigation, the department only stated that the Civil Police of Boituva “initiated a police investigation” and that “deeds continue with a view to elucidating the facts”.

“In the last jump of the day, which was the third jump of the day to be more exact, he was making a standard landing like several other times, and something happened,” parachutist Paulo Pires, who was a friend of Humberto, told Estadão. “He ended up colliding with the ground in a way that caused an injury inside his chest, and unfortunately, he stopped breathing.

Accident was not caused by equipment failure, says confederation

In conversation with the Estadão, the president of the Brazilian Parachuting Confederation (CBPq), Uellinton Mendes de Jesus, also reported that the fall was not caused by problems with the victim’s equipment, based on an analysis by CBPq experts. “It was found that the parachute was inflated and sailing for landing,” said Mendes. “The functional check of a parachute is carried out immediately after it is opened by the parachutist. If there is any fault with the main one, the reserve must be called immediately”, added the director.

Mendes also understands that it is necessary to wait for investigations, but that preliminary information should not point to punishment for the CNP.

According to the president of CBPq, the National Parachuting Center promotes around 15 thousand jumps per month and almost 180 thousand per year, while the annual average of accidents, involving athletes affiliated to the confederation, is very small in relation to the frequency of activities that take place on site. “Accounting for the confederation, and not for independent associations, this year we only had two fatal accidents. It’s little compared to the number of jumps in the year,” he said.

Earlier, in a statement, CPBq lamented the accident that took the life of Humberto Nogueira, paid condolences to his friends and family, and said that the confederation also began a rigorous investigation into what happened. According to Uellington, the responses to the entity’s investigations should be presented by the body next week.