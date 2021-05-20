The fall in GDP during the first quarter above what was expected has caused the Funcas panel of experts, which includes the forecasts of a total of 20 analysis services, to lower the average estimate of economic growth to 5.8% for this year, one tenth less than in its previous report and well below the 6.5% with which the Government expects to close the year.

Despite this, it seems clear that the cut is determined by that fall in the first quarter that seems already on the verge of being overcome. In fact, experts have raised their growth forecast for the second and third quarters of the year to 1.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in quarter-on-quarter rates, keeping that of the fourth quarter at 1.9%.

The panelists are clear that the final economic rebound will depend, and a lot, on the recovery of sectors such as tourism and estimate that this year, specifically in the third quarter of the year that marks the summer period, tourism exports will barely reach 40% of pre-pandemic levels. The panelists’ average forecast for tourism points to a recovery to exceed 80% of those levels by the end of 2022, so they do not expect a full recovery until at least 2023.

One of the major concerns that emerges from the report is the fear of a rebound in inflation that could hinder economic progress. “Fears arise about rising inflation as the price of raw materials and technology components accelerates, although the Federal Reserve and the ECB have reiterated their commitment to maintain monetary stimulus for as long as necessary”, experts say. Specifically, they estimate that the average annual rate will be 1.6%, in 2021, and will remain at 1.3% in 2022, still low levels if compared to the objective of around 2% established by the ECB .

The panelists have also worsened their deficit forecasts, to 8.5% of GDP, two tenths above the previous forecast, to later drop to 6% in 2022. However, they improve their estimate for the labor market. Specifically, the average annual unemployment rate will rise to 16.2% in 2021 – four tenths less than in the previous Panel – and will fall to 15.3% in 2022.

In terms of affiliation to Social Security, a high number of workers in ERTE rejoined in March and April, so that effective employment increased by around 150,000 people in seasonally adjusted figures. “This result points to a good evolution in the second quarter”, indicate the experts.