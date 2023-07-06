La Peña Restaurant, located on the Águilas road, in Lorca, offers its customers an authentic gastro show loaded with great ingenuity. This restaurant has reinvented itself and offers an authentic ‘mariscos a la bestia’ dining experience. The establishment went viral a few months ago thanks to a video on TikTok published by @pasionxcomer in which it shows all the show that they carry out in this place.

In this renowned restaurant in Lorca you will know what it is to be served good portions of food. For 50 euros per guest you can drink and eat unlimited. What most caught the attention of this establishment on social networks is the amount of seafood that you can eat and that they serve you by ‘shovels’. In addition, in the restaurant they put on a real show so you don’t get bored while you enjoy the gastronomy. A worker appears disguised as Sebastián, the crab from ‘The Little Mermaid’, to announce the arrival of shellfish ‘in a wild way’.

During the whole meal, customers don’t have time to get bored. The experience is quite a spectacle from the moment you sit down until you leave the establishment. In the background you can listen to popular songs, such as ‘Paquito el chocolatero’ or ‘Que viva España’. The workers enliven the evening with dances and even live performances. Everything about this place is eye-catching, even the way they serve the drinks. The waiters fill the glasses with backpacks to fumigate.

The fun way to deliver the bill in this restaurant in Lorca



The show doesn’t end until the diners have paid the bill. One of the funniest scenes that has been seen on social networks is the moment of delivery of the account. Employees in procession take the bill to customers. Several workers of the establishment form a solemn line that pushes an altar in which they keep the count of the clients with candles. The first person to push the altar wears a mantilla as if she were in a procession and is in charge of delivering the bill to the customers.

Undoubtedly, in this establishment they want their customers to live a different experience, in which gastronomy and fun go hand in hand. If you want to eat large amounts of food with your whole family, the experience in this restaurant in Lorca may be the right option.