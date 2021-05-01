After the conflict that Martín Guzmán and Federico Basualdo, a popular reverted children’s song went viral on social networks that humorously explains the intersection between the two government officials.

The Ministry of Economy, commanded by Guzmán, asked the Undersecretary of Energy to resign this Friday, amid the official decision to increase electricity rates by 9 percent from May.

However, from Kirchnerism they came out to deny that Basualdo was going to leave office, who responds directly to Máximo and Cristina Kirchner.

After the controversy, the production of the radio program Best Country in the World, broadcast by Radio with you, he reversed the song “Get out of there, chivita, chivita“and, after being heard on the air, it immediately went viral on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

“Martín Guzmán would have asked the Undersecretary of Energy of the Nation, Federico Basualdo, to resign, but since nothing is so simple in this, the Best Country in the World, we had to call some singing children to better explain this situation to us”, tweeted the official account of the program.

For his part, the host Diego Iglesias added: “We have prepared together with Dr. Julián Marini, production coordinator, who proposed to reinforce the explanation of the conflict in a pedagogical and didactic way. Then the doctor proposed a chorus of little boys and girls who explained the interdict between the Undersecretary of Energy Federico Basualdo and the Minister of Economy Martin Guzmán ”.

Lyrics of the song

“You have to call Guzmán, so he can get Basualdo out. Guzmán can’t get Basualdo out and Basualdo doesn’t want to get out of there. Get out of there, Basualdo, Basualdo. Get out of there, out of that place,” begins the reversal of the song broadcast on the air by Radio con Vos.

And he continues: “You have to call Cafiero, to help Guzmán. Cafiero cannot help Guzmán, Guzmán cannot get Basualdo out and Basualdo does not want to get out of there. Get out of there, Basualdo, Basualdo. that place”.

“You have to call Alberto to encourage Cafiero. Alberto can’t encourage Cafiero, Cafiero can’t help Guzmán, Guzmán can’t get Basualdo out, and Basualdo doesn’t want to get out of there. Get out of there, Basualdo, Basualdo. there, from that place “, reads the third stanza.

Finally, he closes: “You have to call the boss, so that Alberto can decide. The boss does not answer Alberto’s phone, Alberto cannot encourage Cafiero, Cafiero cannot help Guzmán, Guzmán cannot take Basualdo and Basualdo out. He doesn’t want to get out of there. Get out of there, Basualdo, Basualdo. Get out of there, out of that place. “