The Catalan team was the first to score through Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski in the 60th minute, but Nigerian Victor Osimhen, the best player in the African continent last year, responded 15 minutes later, equalizing for the hosts, who changed their coach less than two days before the confrontation.

Coach Xavi Hernandez will wait for the return match on March 12 in Barcelona to lead his team to the quarter-finals, carrying with him painful memories of bidding farewell to the competition six years ago against another Italian team, Roma (0-3 in the first leg in the quarter-finals after leading 4-1 in the first leg).

The Catalan team was unable to take advantage of the confusion that Napoli was experiencing after dismissing coach Walter Mazzarri and appointing Francesco Calzona in his place on Monday.

Barcelona did not hesitate to threaten its host's goal with a long shot from the young man Lamine Jamal (4).

The offensive pressure declined quickly in light of Napoli's inability to lead the attacks despite the return of top scorer Osimhen after his absence from the last match with Genoa (1-1) in the league after his participation in the African Cup of Nations, where he finished runner-up to Ivory Coast.

Barcelona was able to prevent the hosts from shooting throughout the first half, something that has not happened since its confrontation with Germany's Borussia Mönchengladbach (0-4) in the group stage in 2016, and for the first time also in the knockout stages since facing its rival and compatriot Real Madrid (1-1). In the semi-finals of 2011, when he won the title at the expense of Manchester United (1-3), according to Opta statistics.

Barcelona's pressure continued in the second half until the brilliant Lewandowski finally opened the scoring, with a shot from inside the area following a pass from Pedri (60).

This is the second goal of the former German Bayern Munich star in six matches in the Champions League this season, and the 93rd in his career, placing him third on the list of top scorers, behind the Argentine Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona star (129), and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

Pedri almost scored the second, but his powerful shot was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Merritt (65).

With the first shot on goal, Osimhen equalized after playing with defender Iñigo Martinez, taking advantage of a pass from Cameroonian Frank Anguissa (75).

The goal spoiled the joy of German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen by surpassing Brazilian Dani Alves in the number of matches in the Champions League (81), as the second most non-local player to represent the club in the competition after Messi (149).

Coach Calzona removed his Nigerian top scorer immediately after the goal, activating the attack with Argentine Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori instead of Matteo Politano (76).

Simeone tried twice to score the second, but his two shots did not hit the goal (84 and 89).

On the other hand, Xavi brought in the Brazilian Rafinha (80), then Oriol Romeu and the Portuguese Joao Felix (86).

German international Ilkay Gundogan almost snatched the victory with a shot on the outskirts of the area that passed along the right post (90+5).