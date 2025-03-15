The Fulma Court to the City of Valencia for not providing the files of the exams of the dome of the Local Police investigated by AMAÑO

The Court that investigates the evidence of the local police commissioners of Valencia opens a separate piece to impose sanctions on the City Council for not providing the complete files on the examination that two applicants appealed. The Contentious Court number 5 of Valencia, which has been asking for the documentation on the evaluated works for months, again claim the session to refer the records that prove the deposit of the commissioners’ presentations and announces fines of up to 1,200 euros for the official responsible for not having sent them.

Total war for power in the Local Police of Valencia at the retirement gates of the chief commissioner

Two commissioners resorted to the improvement evidence in September 2023, denouncing that there had been a confidence personnel of the boss, José Vicente Herrera, in some exams that already had to be repeated by judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. Two of the suspended commissioners claimed in the court the evaluation minutes of the entire dome, the works and emails sent to the Headquarters that prove the delivery, in addition to the date of shipping. The accusation suspects that the notes were provided in advance and that the evaluation records were prepared after the orbit of the orbit of the local police chief. So far, the requested documentation has not reached the Court that investigates the alleged event of the evidence, despite the magistrate claiming it since December 2024.

The Consistory, who has been giving the court for months or sending the information incompletely, points to a base agent as responsible for that blockade. After the last warning, on January 30, and with fines on the table, the local police cabinet alleged that the documents required by the Court were not part of the administrative file because it was “an element of voluntary support for the applicants (…) and did not join the file” or to the personnel service. However, in the minutes submitted, the presentations used by the candidates to support their examination were contributed to the file.

The session in which the requirement was referred to several different administrative units was also excused and was without attending, until finally identifying a base agent as responsible for the delay, “for administrative issues, of the integral platform of electronic administration, or personal.” The accusation considers it a parapet of Herrera and emphasizes that the works were sent to his professional email, not a generic body. The documentation is key to the investigation that is developed by criminal proceedings in another court, which closely follows the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, and for which the contentious has asked to declare prelimposition.

Total war for power in the Local Police of Valencia at the retirement gates of the chief commissioner



In the last providence, dictated on March 11, he recalls that in January the administration was warned so that within five days he would identify with names and surnames to the authority or responsible employee. Once identified, fines of between 300 and 1,200 euros are raised every twenty days to the fulfillment of the required. The appointed agent has ten days to present allegations.