Although live action anime adaptations are usually received with repudiation. However, there are a couple that have a good reception. One of these is the movie full metal alchemist 2017. In this way, a new poster for the sequel was recently revealed and will be available in May, which is a tribute to the manga originally created by Hiromu Arakawa.

It will be next May 20 when Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar hit the theaters from Japan. The first sequel will focus on Edward Elric’s battle with a villain who attacks alchemists working for the Amestris state army.

The second sequel is Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation which will premiere on June 24, and focuses on the final arc of the original story. Both projects will feature the return of the cast from the first film, along with director Fumihiko Sori.

Without a doubt, this is great news for fans. The first adaptation received good reviews from fans, who asked for a continuation. Well, not just one will be available in the future, but two. Remember, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar It will hit theaters in Japan on May 20, 2022.

This project looks pretty good. Not only is the poster a clear tribute to the original work, but we are facing an adaptation that does honor the work that many love.

Via: comic book