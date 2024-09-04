As the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches on 28 October, the nominees for each award have been revealed. This is the case for the Kopa Trophy, which awards the best player on the planet under the age of 21. One of them will succeed Jude Bellingham.
The nominees for the various awards held during the Ballon d’Or ceremony were announced on Wednesday. We now know the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, both male and female, the Yachine Trophy (best goalkeeper), but also the Kopa Trophy, which awards the best player under 21 years of age on the planet.
There are now 10 candidates hoping to succeed Jude Bellingham and leave the Châtelet theatre in Paris on 28 October with the Kopa Trophy, whose jury is made up exclusively of former Ballon d’Or winners.
To be eligible for the Kopa Trophy, you must be under 21 on 31 July. By that date, Jude Bellingham, the most recent winner of the award, had already celebrated his 21st birthday, so he will not be eligible to win the award for a second time.
Lamine Yamal, after a world-class season, concluded with a victorious Euro 2024 with Spain and a trophy for the best young player of the competition, seems to be the favourite to be the sixth winner of the Kopa Trophy, the third Barcelona native after Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022).
The full list of nominees for the 2024 Kopa Trophy
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
LAMINE YAMAL
|
BARCELONA
|
Paul Cubarsi
|
BARCELONA
|
JOAO NEVES
|
PSG
|
KOBIE MAINOO
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
ARDA GULER
|
REAL MADRID
|
Karim Konate
|
RED BULL SALZBURG
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
SAVINHO
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
MATHYS TEL
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
WARREN ZAIRE-EMERY
|
PSG
