Berlin (DPA)

The German national team’s squad to participate in the European Football Championship “Euro 2020” was completed, after the arrival of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, the Chelsea duo, as well as Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City’s player, to the team’s training camp today, Thursday.

The German Football Association published, on its Twitter account, pictures of the players who arrived in the Austrian city of Seefeld, where Joachim Loew, coach of the German national team, and his players are preparing for the European Nations Cup. Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger had already arrived at the camp on Wednesday.

Werner, Haveritz and Rudiger crowned the Champions League with Chelsea last Saturday, while Gundogan won the runner-up in the continental competition with Manchester City.

The German national team will face its Latvian counterpart in Dusseldorf, Germany, next Monday, in the team’s last friendly match before the start of Euro 2020.

The German team will begin its career in the continental championship by facing its French counterpart, the “world champion” on June 15, before facing the “title holder” Portugal four days later, and then concluding its matches against the Hungarian team on the 23rd of the same month, knowing that the three confrontations It will be held in Munich, Germany.