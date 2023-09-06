If you expect to enter Mortal Kombat 1 Knowing nothing new when it launches on September 14, you may want to exercise caution online after physical copies appear to have found their way into the hands of eager gamers.

MP1st reported a player who got the version of nintendoswitch from the upcoming fighting game NetherRealm and uploaded images showing the cast of playable characters at launch, as well as the characters kameo (support) available.

If you don’t want to know who is part of the cast, it is better that you stop reading at this moment and ignore the photo that we inserted at the end of this note.

From the moment the image of the character select screen appeared on a console nintendoswitchmore leaks began to surface, the person in question even uploaded a video of the game working on nintendoswitch to Reddit. Mortal Kombat will come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Sbesides obviously the nintendoswitch.

Via: MP1st

Editor’s note: I don’t understand your eagerness to get the game days before and show it off, it’s a pleasure that, in my opinion, is not worth the extra money that the seller of the video game makes you pay. As if that were not enough, these things then result in punishments by the developers, which end up delaying the release dates and the availability of physical units in the countries where this type of situation occurs the most.