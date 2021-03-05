Australian blogger Celeste Barber, known for her parodies of photos and videos of world celebrities, repeated the frame of the TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and delighted the fans. The picture appeared on her page in Instagram…

In the original shot, 40-year-old Kardashian is captured in black lingerie from her own brand Skims. She is wearing a bra, cycling shorts and socks. The star is on all fours, resting his hands on the seat of the chair and throwing one leg up. Barber, in turn, starred in a similar outfit and tried to imitate the ridiculous pose of the celebrity, leaning over the chairs.

The publication received more than 330 thousand likes and amused the blogger’s fans. “Honestly, you look better than Kim”, “Celeste, you’re cool!”, “I love all your work!”, “Laughing,” “You look amazing,” they wrote.

In February, Celeste Barber repeated a photo of Kendall Jenner in lingerie and sparked controversy online. The original shot shows Jenner in red Skims lingerie. Barber starred in a similar set in the mirror. “The case when the copy is better than the original,” subscribers wrote in the comments.